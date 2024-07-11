UK comedian Ed Byrne coming to Dunedin

United Kingdom-based comedian Ed Byrne will visit Dunedin on August 2, as part of his "Tragedy Plus Time" nationwide tour. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

In the wake of five-star reviews and critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe, comedian Ed Byrne is returning to New Zealand with his solo show, "Tragedy Plus Time".

It was Mark Twain who said "humour is defined as tragedy plus time", and in this show Byrne tests that formula by mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs.

With his TV career now in its third decade, Byrne has regularly appeared on the likes of QI, Mock the Week, Alan Davies as Yet Untitled, The Pilgrimage, Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure, The Graham Norton Show and Have I Got News For You, as well as hosting Live At The Apollo and Comic Relief Bake Off.

Known for his passion for the outdoors (hill walking and mountaineering are major hobbies), Byrne has also turned his attention to shows such as BBC Two’s Volcano Live, World’s Most Dangerous Roads and Into the Wild with Gordon Buchanan.

With legions of fans both in the United Kingdom and abroad, Ed Byre remains the observational stand-up to see.

Ed Byrne will perform in Dunedin on August 2, at the Glenroy Auditorium.

Tickets at edbyrne.com