Rockers back for final fundraiser show

Dunedin alt-rock quintet Ivy. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin-based gluten-free surf rockers L. Hotel return to The Crown Hotel next Friday for one final show to fundraise for their upcoming EP.

The "97 Day Reunion" tour and fundraiser comes off the back of the band’s "See Ya Later Tour" earlier this year.

At that time, L. Hotel thought they had finished up for good, but have arranged the reunion show to celebrate the band’s four years and the soon-to-be-released EP.

L. Hotel will be supported by fellow Dunedinites Ivy and newcomers Purple Dog — both celebrating recent single releases.

Five-piece outfit Ivy will unveil their new single Real Love on RNZ’s Nine to Noon show tomorrow.

The song was recorded and produced at Sublime Studios as part of the band’s prize for winning the 2023 Bring the Noise Competition run by Radio One 91FM and OUSA.

Real Love follows a musician’s spiral into drug addiction and their confronting realisation about their circumstances.

Singer Jesse Hannan conceived the song "when reading about some of the artists that appear outwardly successful but struggle with addiction or other mental health challenges".

The band’s fifth single release, Real Love, also draws inspiration from the work of R’n’B legends Sade and Seal.