Jazz singer to launch debut album

Annemarie Nelson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin jazz and pop vocalist Annemarie Nelson will be launch her debut album, "If You Could See Me Now", with a live performance for Dunedin Jazz Club this Friday.

The album, originally recorded in Melbourne in 2008 and arranged by pianist Mark Fitzgibbons, showcases Nelson’s sultry vocal style through a variety of jazz standards from the Great American Songbook.

Nelson began her vocal career in Dunedin, performing with well-known groups such as the Oxo Cubans.

She studied jazz performance in Christchurch and held an eight-year residency at the Blue Note in that city.

The album was recorded during her time in Melbourne, and she has also performed in London and on cruise ships in the Mediterranean.

Her repertoire includes straight-ahead swing, ballads, and Latin numbers, featuring tracks like Horace Silver’s Song for My Father, the moody ballad If You Could See Me Now, the tango Boulevard of Broken Dreams, and straight-ahead numbers such as Tight and Devil May Care.

The album launch event, will be held this Friday from 7pm at The Dish, Stafford St. Nelson will be performing with Dunedin Jazz Club director Bill Martin (piano and tenor saxophone), Mike Gaches (trumpet), Simon Eastwood (double bass), and Carl Woodward (drums).

The show will be a chance to experience Annemarie Nelson’s rich, sultry voice live, as she brings her debut album to the stage for the first time since its digital release in 2022.

Tickets via www.dunedinjazz.club