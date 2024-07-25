DSO celebrating the birds and Bach in concert series

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Conducted by principal guest conductor James Judd, the concerts will feature works by Telemann, JS Bach, Rod Biss, and Jaydn.
JS Bach’s iconic and joyful Brandenburg Concerto No 2 features solo oboe, violin, recorder (or flute) and trumpet, which will be performed by concertmaster Tessa Petersen (violin), Hye-Won Suh (flute), Nick Cornish (oboe), and Ralph Miller (trumpet).
The work, which features soprano Rebecca Ryan, was initially inspired by the threat of development of the main nesting site of the tara-iti (New Zealand fairy tern).
It also depicts the pukeko and the karearea (New Zealand falcon).
The Dunedin Symphony Orchestra Matinee Series " Bach & The Birds" concerts will be held this Saturday at 5pm, and Sunday, at 3pm, at the King’s & Queen’s Performing Arts Centre, Bay View Rd.