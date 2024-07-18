Tour to celebrate release of single

Young Dunedin singer-songwriter Keira Wallace, 17, celebrates the release of new single Leap/Landing with a short tour this month.

Keira’s home-town show will be held tomorrow, at Dunedin venue Yours.

Created during SongHubs Ōtepoti in November, 2022, the song was written with co-writers Calla Knudson and Tinayeishe Zimba, with producer Abigail Knudson and recorded in one day at Auckland’s Parachute Studios.

Leap/Landing encourages understanding that to experience the peaks of life to their full, we must also endure the lows. The song tackles a fear of positive feelings when, eventually, they all come to an end.

The show will also feature Leigham Fitzpatrick and Jesse Hanan.