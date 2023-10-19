Garden fete on Sunday

Members of the Port Chalmers & District Lions Club relax after a working bee last week at the Lady Thorn Dell in Port Chalmers, in preparation for the garden fete this Sunday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After a late night watching the election, and an early morning watching the All Blacks win, a group of dedicated Port Chalmers & District Lions Club members held a working bee at Lady Thorn Dell last Sunday.

The purpose of the project was to ensure the garden is looking its best ahead of the annual Lions Garden Fete, to be held this coming Sunday, October 22, from 11am-2pm. Entry is free.

Visitors to the popular public event will have the chance to wander through the Lady Thorn Dell, admiring the many rhododendrons in full flower against the backdrop of Otago Harbour.

They can also browse art, craft and plant stalls or enjoy a Devonshire tea, barbecue lunch or seafood chowder.

Live musical entertainment will be provided by the Lyn Knox Rhodie Quartet.

A free shuttle will be available to take people from Port Chalmers Four Square up to the Lady Thorn Dell and back, throughout the day.

Situated in what was once the old port quarry in Church St and named after a former mayoress of the town, the Lady Thorn Dell has been under the care of the Port Chalmers & District Lions Club since 1998.

The club has been developing the garden since then, and has planted hundreds of rhododendrons.

A lookout at the dell offers visitors views over the port and harbour, and there will also be a selection of historic photographs on display.

The Garden Fete at Lady Thorn Rhododendron Dell is part of the city-wide Dunedin Open Gardens event.

