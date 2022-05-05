Gardens in spring inspiration for show

"The Four Seasons — Spring" exhibition curator Ruth Arnison (second from left) with artists (from left) Pauline Bellamy, Jo Bone and Sheryl McCammon at the Dunedin Botanic Garden information centre. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

An exhibition inspired by the Dunedin Botanic Garden during spring is on display.

"The Four Seasons — Spring" was curated by Ruth Arnison and features work by seven Dunedin artists.

The artists — Allie Simpson, Derek Morrison, Jill Bowie, Jo Bone, Pauline Bellamy, Phoebe Thompson and Sheryl McCammon — were invited to use the gardens as their inspiration to create art in their chosen medium.

Photos of the completed artworks were later sent to Ron C Moss, a Tasmanian poet raised in Dunedin, who wrote a haiku to complement each one.

Ms Arnison said she liked the collaboration of putting poetry with art, and it was something she did often.

She spoke to the artists individually throughout the process, so it was great to see all the art on display in the exhibition, she said.

"When they came together it was brilliant."

The exhibition includes painting, watercolours, photography and embroidery.

Bone created five pieces of art using watercolours, a dip pen and ink, and coloured pencils.

She said she enjoyed taking in the colours, details, smells and sounds of the garden.

"It was fascinating to realise how many stages there are in a season," she said.

She took inspiration from a big magnolia tree in the lower garden, ducks in the pond, the early morning glow and nature.

"I love getting lost in the scenery and taking it all in," she said.

McCammon said she was inspired by a stained-glass window in a church and painted her artwork on separate pieces of paper before putting them together.

She usually painted with acrylics on canvas, so working on paper was different for her but she enjoyed it.

Her artwork was of ducklings in the pond.

Bellamy painted two pieces of art — one of a blue steeple plant and the other of her 10-year-old granddaughter running through the cherry blossom trees.

The painting of the plant is on display and will be swapped in about six weeks.

"I just love these plants," Bellamy said.

"Once you notice them you see them everywhere in Dunedin."

Bellamy said her granddaughter had been visiting the garden since she could learn to walk.

"I just couldn’t resist being part of Ruth’s project.

"It was a really good way to start the year."

The exhibition will be on display at the Dunedin Botanic Garden information centre until June 30. It is open 10am-4pm daily.

