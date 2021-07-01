Great relief getting bridge in place

Construction workers manoeuvre a new foot bridge into place across the Silver Stream in Gladfield Rd yesterday. PHOTOS: JOHN LEWIS

A bridge over troubled water was replaced with a safe, brand new one in East Taieri yesterday, easing the minds of local residents.

The almost 70-year-old footbridge, which crosses the Silver Stream beside Gladfield Rd, was damaged in the 2017 floods

It was eventually closed to the public in June last year, by the Dunedin City Council, after an assessment deemed it to be unsafe.

Initially, it appeared the bridge was going to be too expensive to fix or replace, and the council was just going to remove it.

The decision upset many in the local community, because the only other way for pedestrians to cross the Silver Stream was to walk through the ford, which meant getting wet.

After the bridge closure, residents and walking and cycling groups gave their feedback to the Mosgiel Taieri Community Board and the council.

Community board deputy chairman Dean McAlwee said the complaints were key to getting the council to make a U-turn on its decision, and he was delighted the bridge had been replaced.

DCC council transport group manager Jeanine Benson said council staff had worked hard to find a way to replace the bridge.

The plan for its replacement went through a detailed design and value engineering process which reduced costs.

The rebuild used some of the previous bridge parts, such as piles and cabling.

She said the bridge had cost $108,000, which had come

from the council’s transport budget.

It was an important project for residents in the area and she was pleased to be able to restore the walking and cycling link across the Silver Stream.

‘‘It’s great.’’

It was not yet known what would happen to the old bridge, she said.