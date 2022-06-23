Halls, balls subjects of Saddle Hill meeting

Funds for community halls

Brighton/Ocean View Community Halls Society secretary Len Leith addressed the board’s public forum in support of an application for $500 towards the cost of upgrading the entrance way of the Ocean View hall.

A volunteer committee of nine people worked hard to gather funding for the upkeep and improvement of both halls, which were widely used by clubs and groups in both communities, he said.

The board agreed to grant the project $500.

Grant for sports balls

Big Rock Primary School pupils Leo Douglas and Stevie Kahui experienced local democracy in action when they addressed the board’s public forum in support of a $1500 grant application towards the cost of 70 sports balls and a ‘‘Crazy Catch Wild Child’ net for the school.

The equipment would be used in early passing and catching drills for younger children, and would provide opportunities for leadership among senior pupils, the children said.

The board granted the school the full $1500 request.

Survey results are in

Ben McKenzie and Alana Goldsack, community workers for the Greater Green Island Community Network, gave the board an update on the results of the latest community survey in the area. See story in next week’s issue of The Star.