Health stars gains limited

Voluntary health star ratings introduced a decade ago on packaged foods appear to have delivered minimal health gains in New Zealand.

A University of Otago study found the ratings, from half a star (less healthy) to five stars, (most healthy), led to small dietary shifts, including an 18mg per day drop in sodium and a 0.04g per day rise in fibre intake per person.

These marginal changes translate into roughly 700 health-adjusted life years gained at a net cost of $8.4 million to the health system.

In a statement, research lead Dr Cristina Cleghorn said the scheme’s voluntary nature limited its impact, as only about 30% of eligible products in New Zealand displayed health star labels.

"Under the voluntary scheme, the health star labels are mainly displayed on healthier products," Dr Cleghorn said.

Co-researcher Prof Cliona Ni Mhurchu said making the programme mandatory could boost health gains significantly.

"But the gains are still low, relative to other possible powerful policy interventions, such as a fruit and vegetable subsidy combined with a sugar tax."

Dr Cleghorn said it remained unclear whether a mandatory scheme would reduce calorie intake or obesity risks. —APL