Info event to ease retirement woes

Harcourts property consultant Tania Stoddard.

Making the transition to retirement and the property downsizing that often accompanies it can be a stressful and anxious time, especially dealing with finances.

Helping people to understand what they need to do to successfully make the transition, while protecting their financial future, is the aim of next week’s "Future Focus" public information session.

Organised and presented by Harcourts property consultant Tania Stoddard, Craigs Investment Partners investment adviser Mike Burrowes, and Fyfe Karamaena Lawyers property law specialist Alex Boock, the Future Focus event will give people the chance to ask questions on a broad range of topics.

The free public event is open to all and will be held next Saturday, August 12, from 2pm-3.30pm, at Taieri Bowling Club, 12 Wickliffe Tce, Mosgiel.

Ms Stoddard said many people looked at downsizing when they retired, with the potential to free up some funds, but were worried about making a mistake in the process.

Mike Burrowes, of Craigs Investment Partners.

"It’s a good position to be in, but people can be afraid that something will go wrong and they could end up homeless," she said.

"We often see retired people still living in large houses with high heating bills, big sections, and high maintenance costs.

"We also see people who have lived in the same home for 30 or 40 years, and have no idea how to go about selling their home," she said.

"There is a lot of time and energy put into first home buyers, but there seems to be a lack of support at the other end of the spectrum."

It was also important to start generating conversations about retirement, and also the possibilities of health issues and their potential impact.

"If people have had conversations about it, they can have a plan in place for when it occurs," Ms Stoddard said.

Alex Boock, of Fyfe Karamaena Lawyers.

The Future Focus event would start with short presentations from each of the three speakers on a range of topics, from how to handle the property market, to drawing down on investments and family trusts.

Then auctioneer Richard Stringer will lead a panel Q&A session — giving people the chance to ask all their important questions.

Ms Stoddard said the event would be "casual and low-key", with an emphasis on answering questions and helping people to start those important conversations.

"Anyone can come along — you can even attend and ask questions on behalf of someone else if needs be."

Organisers were hoping for a good turnout and, if the event was successful, would look at hosting similar events in other parts of the city.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz