Keeping vocal competition on song

Green Island Competition Society chairman and convener Peter Thomson with one of the with historic competition trophies. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

New life is proving critical to keeping old traditions alive.

The Green Island Performing Arts Competition is modernising its line-up this year in the hopes of appealing to a new demographic.

The competition has broadened its line-up to include categories in contemporary singing and waiata performance.

Running since 1947, the competition provides a comprehensive programme of classes to teach young singers how to properly hone their voice and prepare them for formal performances.

In its 75th year, the competition needs between 55 and 60 entries in order to break even after having only 22 entries last year.

Green Island Competition Society chairman and convener Peter Thomson said it was really important to keep the competition going.

"The Green Island vocal competition is still alive and well and we want it to remain so, that’s why this year we’ve instituted a lot of change and we’re hopeful that this will inject some new life into the competition."

The society was keen to understand the different styles of contemporary singing to provide accurate classes and offer children more options.

The competition had a made a great effort this year to both understand and cater to the changing needs of young singers while still keeping the "old world charm" at the heart of the competition alive and well, Mr Thomson said.

The society consulted with the University of Otago to understand the cultural significance of the waiata and appointed an experienced adjudicator to oversee the classes. A separate vocal entertainment competition was also added for those wanting to formally perform without the competitive pressure.

Singers from Christchurch and Twizel often travelled down for the competition weekend as there were no other major singing events in the region, Mr Thomson said.

He attributed the decline in entries to the pandemic, children’s changing interests and parents’ financial security.

Its survival depends on Dunedin City Council grants, private sponsors and by keeping costs down as much as possible.

The value of the competition did not just lie in the prizes and the adjudicators’ comments.

Young singers had the opportunity to stand on stage in front of an appreciative audience.

"It is all about personal growth and breaking the barriers of young singer’s confidence and to connect with their peers."

The competition will be held from May 19-21.

Entry forms are now available from the competition website and close April 12.

tim.scott@thestar.co.nz