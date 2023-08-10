Leading film-makers to host Q&As as part of NZIFF

Some of Aotearoa’s leading film-makers will visit Dunedin in the next two weeks to present their films and take part in Q&A sessions, as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival.

Director Annie Goldson, whose raucous portrait of a boundary-pushing New Zealand theatre troupe Red Mole: A Romance screens this Friday, at 2.15pm, and Saturday, at 4.15pm, at Rialto Cinemas, will be on-hand for Q&A sessions.

Loop Track writer, director and lead actor Tom Sainsbury will attend the screening of his debut feature film at 8.15pm on August 18, at the Regent Theatre. The comedy-horror will also screen on August 17, at 4.15pm.

Documentary maker Gwen Isaac will be on hand for screenings of her film Ms. Information, a portrait of Siouxsie Wiles — the fuchsia-haired microbiologist. Screenings at the Regent Theatre on August 18, at 2.30pm, and August 19, at 4pm, will be followed by Q&A sessions.

The screening of the documentary about the sometime-Dunedin band King Loser, at 8.30pm on August 19, at the Regent Theatre, will feature a Q&A with directors Cushla Dillon and Andrew Moore. Special guests will perform following the screening.