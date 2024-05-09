Library to get accessibility upgrades

The Dunedin City Library is getting a much-needed upgrade to improve its entranceway for those with accessibility needs and users of the basement carpark.

Recognising the challenges some individuals face with the current door's weight and functionality, the Dunedin City Council and City Library said they were committed to providing an inclusive and accessible environment for all.

Work to improve the door in the basement carpark of the library is scheduled to start on Monday and is expected to take about six weeks.

This means that access to the library through the carpark entranceway will be unavailable during the six-week period while the work is completed.

Alternative access to the library for carpark users with mobility concerns will be available through the Municipal Lane alleyway.

Those who find the Municipal Lane alleyway too far to travel are encouraged to speak with library staff about what support options might be available including the already existing Click and Collect service, or assistance getting books to their vehicle.

Unfortunately, due to the disruptive nature of the work, the carpark and library will be unavailable for a small period during the project.

The basement carpark will be closed over the weekend of Friday, May 17, to Sunday, May 19, while the most intensive work was completed.

To minimise disruption, the City Library will also be closed on Friday, May 17, and will reopen on Saturday, May 18.

Full access to the carpark is expected to resume by Monday, May 20.

Books ordered through the Click and Collect service can be collected at any of the city’s community libraries.

The entire work is expected to be completed and normal access to resume by Friday, June 21.