Riders eager for new show

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich says his BMW adventure bike has been to some "amazing places". PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

A new event in Dunedin aims to bring together bike lovers from across the region.

The Southern Motorcycle Show, taking place on February 1 and 2 at the Edgar Centre, will offer a family-friendly event celebrating two-wheeled machines.

A happy coincidence led to two organisations working together to run the event.

Rotary Club of Dunedin South member Neville Auton said he contacted the Edgar Centre to book space for a motorbike show.

About a week later Otago Motorcycle Club member Mark Burrows also contacted the Edgar Centre about a motorbike show and was told one was already booked.

Proving two heads are better than one, the organisations decided to combine their plans and jointly create the Southern Motorcycle Show.

The event will include motorcycle club displays and trade stands, as well as food, drinks, competitions and prizes.

People will be able to enter their motorbikes for judging in categories such as veteran and vintage bikes from 1900 to 1930, pre- and post-war bikes from the 1930s to the 1950s, classic bikes from the 1950s to the 1980s, post-classic bikes from the latter part of the 20th century and modern 21st-century bikes up to the present day.

A show and shine will be an opportunity for the public to get up close to beautiful machines.

Mr Burrows said he was discussing a potential display from the Britten Motorcycle Company.

A custom Harley-Davidson called Metallic-ah designed by Dave Matika, of Dunedin, will be another highlight.

Biltwell People’s Champ 2024 Andy Martin, of Dunedin, will be showcasing his winning bike, a custom sky blue 1948 Harley-Davidson Panhead.

Rotary Club of Dunedin South member Neville Auton (left) and Otago Motorcycle Club member Mark Burrows are planning a new family friendly event, the Southern Motorcycle Show.

A variety of other New Zealand-made bikes, including V8-powered machines, are set to feature.

Other displays would include racing bikes, classics, classic Japanese bikes, electric bikes and the latest street and adventure bikes, Mr Burrows said.

The event will be run as a fundraiser that will support local charities.

It has the support of a high-profile Otago Motorcycle Club member, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich.

Not only was he a motorcycle shop proprietor for about 20 years, but he has also enjoyed riding them since he was a teenager.

He bought his first motorcycle, a 1958 Triumph Thunderbird 650, as soon as he left home — he "wasn’t allowed a motorbike at home".

Mr Radich still finds time to "hang out" with school friends who are all enthusiastic about motorcycles.

"Although we don’t go for any rides any more, there is really only me with a motorcycle left."

He now owns a 2007 BMW HP2 1200cc adventure bike, which has a few "battle scars" from many trips.

Some off-road trips have taken him across the Old Man Range and over the top of Leaning Rock.

As a lifetime motorcyclist, Mr Radich was "absolutely" supportive of the new motorcycle show.

"I’m still a keen motorcyclist, I still get it out and ride it."

