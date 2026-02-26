New podcast brings mental health to the table

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Able Minds is a charitable trust and mental health organisation that delivers services to those adversely affected by mental distress and/or addiction challenges, including the support of their whānau.
The first episode of Able at the Table introduced the on-air team and addressed the scope of the Dunedin organisation’s work.
Co-host and activity centre co-ordinator Sebrina Sayer said that the podcast team intended to cover topics that matter most to listeners.
"We hope to offer diverse ways of addressing the challenges that we all face at some point.
"Some episodes may be exposing and vulnerable, because real life asks that from us at all times, but we hope to approach them with utmost care and sensitivity."
Able at the Table is broadcast on 105.4FM and 1575AM fortnightly on Thursdays at 2pm. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.
A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz.