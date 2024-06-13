One-woman sci-fi thriller tours South

Kate Lowe performs touring one-woman show How to Build a Gate, coming to Dunedin’s New Athenaeum Theatre on June 22. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

United States-based New Zealand actor Kate Low is touring a one-woman show, sci-fi thriller How to Build a Gate, across the south this month.

Her performance of the show, written by Electra Carzis and directed by Benjamin Donaldson, will be staged at Dunedin’s New Athenaeum Theatre next Saturday, June 22, at 7.30pm.

Packed with New York-style humour, How to Build a Gate follows computer engineer Liza Davis (Lowe) as she works from home.

But when her neighbour grabs her food delivery instead of his, Liza goes on the warpath, only to be offered an apology and a phone number.

While Liza is distracted by the scandalous sexting from the hot guy across the hall, her work falls from the front of her mind. That is, until her boss reminds her exactly how invested he is in her project and she must face the consequences.

Originally from Timaru, Lowe is training at the Atlantic Acting School’s Professional Conservatory in New York City and performing there. She has also performed in numerous plays in New Zealand with her theatre company Ambiversal.