Opera Otago patron holds special event

Since becoming its patron, Jonathan Lemalu has taken a keen interest in the development of Opera Otago and especially the opportunities it provides to local singers.

So, during his visit to Dunedin this week to perform in the Saturday’s Dunedin Symphony Orchestra concert, Lemalu will join Prof John Drummond for a "conversazione" session — an informal conversation about his career to date and where it is leading him.

At present, apart from his singing career, Lemalu is also a professor at the Royal College of London, where one of his responsibilities

is teaching English diction.

Dunedin soprano Erica Paterson is studying at the Royal College and was delighted to find out that Lemalu was her diction coach.

Dunedin-trained soprano Emma McClean will begin study at the Royal College in September and will be another well-known face in Lemalu’s lectures.

The Conversazione will be held this Sunday, July 7, from 2pm, at Fable Hotel in Princes St.

The function begins with afternoon tea.

Tickets cost $25 and are available from Humanitix or at the door. All welcome.