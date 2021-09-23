Plan B for book sale

Rotary Club of Mosgiel members (from left) Pam Goodsir, Neville Goodsir and John van Delft show off a small selection of the books that will be available at the club’s pop-up second-hand bookshop early next month. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Mosgiel Rotary members are adapting to the challenges of Covid-19 by coming up with a new plan for selling second-hand books.

After months of collecting donated books, club members were gearing up for their annual book sale when the Covid-19 Delta outbreak intervened.

Book sale co-ordinator Fraser Ellis said, as the book sale could not go ahead in early September, Mosgiel Rotary would instead present a pop-up second-hand book shop at Wingatui racecourse, from October 1 to 3.

‘‘We have at least 10,000 books ready to go in the sale, on a vast selection of topics, so we are definitely keen to get on with it’’

The club was confident it could manage Covid-19 Alert Level 2 retail protocols at the Wingatui racecourse site, and members were excited to be going ahead with the sale.

‘‘It’s a wide open space, so there will be plenty of room for social distancing — we are sure we can make it work,’’ Mr Ellis said.

Along with buying individual books, shoppers will be able to fill a standard shopping bag for $20 — thereby cutting down on multiple handling of books.

And this year, there will be an added option to fill a shopping bag with children’s books for $10.

The annual Mosgiel Rotary book sale has been running for more than 10 years, and is a major project for Rotarians in the area each year.

‘‘Rotarians collect books for it all year, and it is a great fundraiser for club projects — it has been tremendously successful over the years,’’ Mr Ellis said.

‘‘As always, the proceeds will be going to support local groups and requests.’’

Funds raised through past book sales had gone towards supporting youth opportunities around the Taieri, work with older people, delivering firewood to people in need, and grants for local projects.

The Mosgiel Rotary pop-up second hand book shop will run at Wingatui Race Course on October 1, from 1pm to 9pm; October 2, from 9am to 8pm; and October 3, from 9am to noon.

On the Saturday and Sunday morning, Otago Heritage Bus Society will provide a bus on the hour from the Rotary clock in Mosgiel to Wingatui racecourse. Trips for a gold coin.