Pool survey extended to tomorrow

A survey looking at options for the future of a hydrotherapy pool in Dunedin has been extended.

The survey by the Otago Therapeutic Pool Trust was originally due to close last Friday.

Trust secretary-treasure Neville Martin said the survey had attracted a high level of interest and support, with about 1400 people having completed it.

However, the trust wished to ensure even more people had their say, so it is extending the survey to tomorrow, Friday, December 1.

To complete the survey visit physiopool.org.nz