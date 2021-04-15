Poppies spring up ahead of Anzac Day

Dunedin RSA welfare officer Niall Shepherd and administrator Sally Turner prepare to distribute the last of 20,000 poppies ahead of Poppy Day this Friday, April 16. Stalls will also feature QR codes, which people can scan with their phones to make a donation. Photo: Brenda Harwood

A red sea of poppies has spread across Dunedin, as 20,000 of the paper blooms are to be sold ahead of Anzac Day.

Dunedin RSA will hold its Poppy Day street collection tomorrow and will have 29 stands on street corners and at supermarkets across the city.

There are also about 200 businesses involved in the Poppy Day collection, which raises funds for the Dunedin RSA Welfare Trust to use in supporting veterans and their families.

Dunedin RSA welfare officer Niall Shepherd said during this year’s collection stalls would display a QR code, developed by trust member Phil Witchall.

Scanning the code would take people directly to the Dunedin RSA’s givealittle page, where they could leave a donation.

‘‘We decided that now is the right time to have a code for people to scan, since lots of people no longer carry cash, and everyone is used to scanning QR codes,’’ Mr Shepherd said.

Dunedin RSA administrator Sally Turner said, in addition to the street collection, reservists with the 2nd/4th Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, will attend the Highlanders vs Blues game at Forsyth Barr stadium tomorrow night to sell poppies.