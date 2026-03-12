Renewed pride in restoration

As more New Zealanders are choosing to repair not replace, a renewed pride in practical skills is reshaping how we care for the things we own.

To celebrate this shift, the WD-40 Company has launched the Repair Challenge 2026, an international initiative running throughout March and April, which recognises projects of all sizes.

WD-40 New Zealand distributor E-Products NZ director Malcolm Macnaught said, in a statement, "repairing our well loved items is not only about saving money and working towards a more sustainable future, it’s also about empowerment and self-expression".

Now in its fourth year, the WD-40 Repair Challenge has grown to support community-based repair initiatives, partnering with non-profit organisation Menzshed New Zealand for 2026.

This year, the winning entry will not only receive $5000 but can direct an equal donation to a local community repair initiative.

For more information, visit Repair Challenge online. — Allied Media