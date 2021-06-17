Sessions to start marching season

Members of the Marching Otago team from the 2020-21 season are encouraging new members to join this season.PHOTO: TRACEY VAN STIJN

Marching Otago members are stepping up for the new season.

Trainee publicity officer Bronwyn Bay said after successfully hosting the New Zealand Marching Championships in March, the 2021-22 season was about to begin again.

To get things started the Onyx Militaires marching club would be hosting a ‘‘Have a Go’’ day this Sunday at the Edgar Centre, she said.

Unite Marching would host ‘‘Have a Go’’ sessions on Saturday, June 26 at Tahuna Normal Intermediate School.

The free events were a fun way for locals to get interested in a new sport and to make new friends, she said.

‘‘All ages, genders and abilities are welcome within Marching Otago teams.

‘‘We are looking forward to meeting new people and introducing them to the world of marching.’’

Marching Otago was particularity keen to encourage boys to take part as well, Ms Bay said.

Email otago@marching.co.nz if you are interested in joining a team or training to be a coach or judge or volunteering at events.