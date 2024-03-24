Surpassing expectations in military, sport

Triathlon is Second Lieutenant Natasha Whyte’s main passion outside her work as apprentice troop commander at Linton Military Camp School of Military Engineering in Manawatū. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Meeting and exceeding standards set by male counterparts is the aim of New Zealand Defence Force Second Lieutenant Natasha Whyte.

Originally from Dunedin, 2Lt Whyte joined the Army Reserve Force in 2018 while studying communication design and teaching at the University of Otago.

"I come from a very outdoorsy, active family — I grew up in Central Otago hunting, fishing, tramping and doing plenty of sports.

"My granddad was an assault pioneer as a young man, and my father was a Territorial Forces infantry soldier in the 1980s. My grandfather on my father’s side also served in World War 2 in the infantry."

The military appealed to her for the challenge, greater sense of purpose and ability to make a difference.

"Engineering particularly stood out as an opportunity to give back."

After graduating into the Royal New Zealand Engineers in 2022, she became the apprentice troop commander at Linton Military Camp School of Military Engineering in Manawatū.

She looks after about 80 carpenters, plumbers and electrical apprentices, working with a large body of senior non-commissioned officers.

Triathlon is her main passion outside of her day job.

"Spending hours and hours of hard work to achieve a goal in the sporting world has shown me I can do the same within the military.

Having mentors and people to look up to in the Defence Force helped her progress and effectiveness in her team and unit.

"I have noticed that my own leadership style — and that of women above me — can often be unique or different from our male counterparts in the same space.

"Emotional intelligence, altruistic tendencies, passion and drive of many females in defence — to meet and often exceed the standards set by male counterparts — is incredibly inspiring."