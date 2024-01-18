Sustainable experiences aim of community rangers

Freedom camper numbers are increasing after the quiet years of the pandemic. PHOTO: GIVERNY FORBES

By Stephen Hogg

In the month of January, Dunedin experiences a notable influx of visitors, enticed by the allure of the city’s coastal charm and the recreational opportunities it offers.

They can be a diverse bunch, from globe-trotting international tourists to parents making the journey south to see where their children have been studying.

Some are returnees, captivated by Dunedin’s unique appeal, while others, embarking on their maiden overseas adventure, may only know Dunedin’s location on a map after travelling thousands of kilometres.

For many of these visitors, freedom camping has become a popular accommodation option.

Our community ranger team will be kept busy welcoming these guests on their arrival to Dunedin’s freedom camping sites, which are experiencing a return in numbers following several years of Covid-19 related reductions.

Rangers know the ins and outs of these sites; where you can find the closest meal, what wildlife you might be able to spot in the vicinity, where you can find a private camping ground with showers and laundry facilities or maybe even some Wi-Fi for those seeking a touch of modern convenience.

Even more importantly, rangers are there to advocate for responsible camping during a camper’s stay to ensure their visit to the natural areas they inhabit, the wildlife within and the residents of the neighbouring communities that call these places home can cope with the seasonal surge in numbers.

Rangers will also be providing campers with information about changes the government has made to freedom camping, which includes increases in fines and stricter new requirements for self-contained vehicles which will need to be met over the coming 18 months.

As January unfolds and Dunedin becomes a hub of activity, the community ranger team stands as the city’s welcoming ambassadors, ensuring that our visitor’s experiences are not only enjoyable but also sustainable.

Their efforts contribute significantly to the coexistence of tourism and the preservation of Dunedin’s natural wonders.

— Stephen Hogg is Dunedin City Council parks and recreation policy analyst and council community ranger programme leader.