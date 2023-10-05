Talent to burn in junior musicals

DISNEY DOUBLE-BILL — FROZEN JR AND THE LION KING JR

Taieri Musical Mosgiel Coronation Hall, Thursday, September 28

Spectacular costumes, fabulously clever backdrops and enthusiastic performances by talented rangatahi made Taieri Musical’s Disney double-bill of Frozen Jr and The Lion King Jr a thoroughly entertaining experience.

A packed opening night audience clapped and cheered in delighted support as young performers gave their all in hour-long productions of each of the junior musicals.

First up was Frozen Jr, directed and choreographed by Denise Henderson, with vocal director Ben Johnson and featuring a strong cast of principals, supported by a 13-strong ensemble.

Isla Kamo and Immy Morey sang and acted beautifully as Elsa and Anna, taking over the lead roles from Jeila Morrison and Ada Silva, delightful as Middle Elsa and Anna, who in turn took over from super-cute Eden Bezett and Isabelle Geary, as Little Elsa and Anna.

Their fellow principals were equally strong, including Joseph Kelly as the dark-hearted Prince Hans, Sam Kelly as the genuine Kristoff, and Molly Wilson-Gallagher (Sven) and Sophie Butson (Olaf) making the most of their comic roles.

With plenty of stage business, dance routines, and ensemble songs to perform, the cast of Frozen Jr kept the fun and energy levels high throughout the performance.

The second half took the audience to the plains of Africa, for an equally top-notch production of The Lion King Jr, directed and choreographed by Emma Donaldson, with vocal director Irene Mosley.

The show began with Taj Morey and Poppy Husey giving strong performance in the leading roles of Young Simba and Nala, with Joseph Kelly and Molly Wilson-Gallagher taking over in fine style as Adult Simba and Nala.

Sam Kelly was nuanced as the lion king Mufasa, with Oliver Lodge as his loyal servant Zazu, and Nuka Breitbarth as Simba’s mother, while Declan Viljoen stole every scene as the bad guy Scar. Jayla Paulo was intriguingly mysterious as the guide Rafiki.

Felix Kamo and Kalisito-James Tunoak were very funny as meercat Timon and warthog Pumbaa, while Isobel McKewen, Lucia Morey and Molly Peters cackled menacingly as the hyenas.

In fabulous dance routines, and chase scenes, the ensemble cast gave sterling support throughout.

Tackling these two Disney classics in one show, with such young casts, was a bold undertaking for Taieri Musical, but with skilful direction and impressive performances, they really pulled it off. Bravo!