Visitor access changes to southern hospitals

The Southern District Health Board has made changes to hospital access this week.

All patients and visitors entering the hospitals will be screened for Covid-19 to ensure an added layer of protection for the community.

This may add extra time when entering the hospital, so the public are being asked to be patient and considerate.

Entrances, excluding the main doors, will be closed for Dunedin Public Hospital and Wakari Hospital and Southland Hospital.

Entrances for each site are as follows:

Dunedin Public Hospital — entry through main entrance on Great King St.

Wakari Hospital — entry through main building front doors. Helensburgh entrance through main front doors — 9C entrance closed. ISIS access via arrangement with ward.

Southern DHB service improvement manager James Goodwin said these changes would continue to help keep the community safe and limit contact with other patients.

"If you are unwell, we encourage you to stay home and call Healthline or your GP in the first instance."