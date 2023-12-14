Wood turned into art

Otago Woodturners Guild president Jonathan Leichter admires one of the many pieces on sale at the guild’s annual display. PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

Hand-carved details, beautifully turned edges and natural grain patterns are all part of the Otago Woodturners Guild annual display, now showing at the Community Gallery in Princes St.

Otago Woodturners Guild president Jonathan Leichter said each year "since the beginning of time" members of the guild have organised an end-of-year showcase and sale as a fundraiser, not only for the club but also for a nominated charity.

Over the years it had donated "thousands and thousands" to worthy causes, and this year a portion of its proceeds from the yearly exhibition will be given to the Otago Community Hospice.

About half of the 50 members are exhibiting in the display.

"We have members make wood items, ranging from toys to cutting boards.

Also on display is a wood-turned potpourri bowl.

"But our primary mission is woodturning, which are projects done on a lathe, so bowls and platters and candlesticks and that kind of stuff."

Members of the club will be on hand to discuss different types of wood and the range of pieces on display.

It is also an opportunity to cultivate interest in the club’s wood-turning courses.

"They can take a six-week learner’s course at our guild rooms in South Dunedin.

During the course, participants are provided with wood and tools and taught to make about six items which they can then take home.

Wooden toys.

"And some people go on to become lifelong members, like me — I started off just taking the six-week course and caught the bug."

Mr Leichter said many of the pieces had been created from local woods, including trees cut down on George St as part of the retail quarter upgrade.

"They have the mana of George St and the spirit of it ... so really part of Dunedin."

- The Otago Woodturners Guild annual display and sale runs until December 24.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz