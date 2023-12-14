Wood turned into art

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Otago Woodturners Guild president Jonathan Leichter said each year "since the beginning of time" members of the guild have organised an end-of-year showcase and sale as a fundraiser, not only for the club but also for a nominated charity.
Over the years it had donated "thousands and thousands" to worthy causes, and this year a portion of its proceeds from the yearly exhibition will be given to the Otago Community Hospice.
About half of the 50 members are exhibiting in the display.
"We have members make wood items, ranging from toys to cutting boards.
Members of the club will be on hand to discuss different types of wood and the range of pieces on display.
It is also an opportunity to cultivate interest in the club’s wood-turning courses.
"They can take a six-week learner’s course at our guild rooms in South Dunedin.
During the course, participants are provided with wood and tools and taught to make about six items which they can then take home.
Mr Leichter said many of the pieces had been created from local woods, including trees cut down on George St as part of the retail quarter upgrade.
"They have the mana of George St and the spirit of it ... so really part of Dunedin."
- The Otago Woodturners Guild annual display and sale runs until December 24.