Wedding Planning Checklist

    You’re going to need to be super-organised to make it the best day ever.
    There’s a lot to think about, so use this checklist and tick items off as you go.

    9-12 MONTHS BEFORE:

    • PLAN style and budget, and decide who is contributing to wedding.
    • SET date, time, and place.
    • BOOK venue(s) and musicians/DJ.
    • ASSEMBLE quotes from photographers, caterers, and wedding dress makers/suppliers.
    • ORDER wedding transport.
    • LOOK at wedding dress designs.
    • DECIDE on colour scheme.

    6-9 MONTHS BEFORE:

    • INSURE your engagement ring.
    • CHOOSE your wedding dress.
    • VISIT your minister, priest, or celebrant.
    • WRITE a guest list.
    • SEND a save-the-date.
    • ESTABLISH beauty and exercise routine.
    • SELECT a caterer.
    • BAKE/order the wedding cake.
    • DISCUSS flowers with chosen florist.
    • CHOOSE your photographer.
    • ARRANGE videographer and discuss your social media/Insta/Twitter plan.

     

    THREE MONTHS BEFORE:

    • BUY bridesmaids dresses and decide on accessories.
    • THINK about the vows you’d like to take, or write your own.
    • FIT groom and groomsmen suits.
    • SELECT a wedding gift registry or piece of art etc. for guests to contribute towards.
    • FINALISE guest lists.
    • SEND out invitations.
    • BEGIN any DIY decorations.
    • RESERVE wedding night accommodation for yourself and out of town guests.
    • LIASE with photographer, chauffeur and celebrant.
    • CONTINUE beauty and exercise routine.

    ONE MONTH TO GO:

    • APPLY for a marriage licence.
    • ARRANGE seating plan.
    • ATTEND hairdresser with veil or head piece.
    • PURCHASE thank you presents.
    • DECIDE who will be making the speeches and let them know.
    • ARRANGE wedding rehearsal.
    • ACCEPT last-minute RSVPs.
    • TASTE menu selections and beverages.
    • FINALISE running order.
    • SCHEDULE final dress fitting.
    • PICK up wedding rings.
    • CRAFT or purchase wedding favours for guests to take home.
    • TRIAL hair and makeup.
    • WEAR wedding shoes so they are comfy on the day.

     

    ONE WEEK TO GO:

    • GO through a full rehearsal at the ceremony site with all attendants.
    • PRINT speeches.
    • COLLECT hired items.
    • WRITE place cards.
    • RECONFIRM all bookings, numbers times and details.
    • ENJOY a hen’s night or combined party.
    • CHECK venue has the running order.
    • WRAP presents for attendants.
    • PACK for your wedding night and honeymoon.
    • PRACTISE your wedding vows.

    ON THE DAY:

    • SLEEP late.
    • EAT breakfast.
    • PAMPER yourself.
    • LET others do their job.
    • THANK friends and family.
    • RELAX don’t stress over tiny details.
    • AND finally... ENJOY your wedding day.