Wedding Planning Checklist

You’re going to need to be super-organised to make it the best day ever.
There’s a lot to think about, so use this checklist and tick items off as you go.9-12 MONTHS BEFORE:
- PLAN style and budget, and decide who is contributing to wedding.
- SET date, time, and place.
- BOOK venue(s) and musicians/DJ.
- ASSEMBLE quotes from photographers, caterers, and wedding dress makers/suppliers.
- ORDER wedding transport.
- LOOK at wedding dress designs.
- DECIDE on colour scheme.
6-9 MONTHS BEFORE:
- INSURE your engagement ring.
- CHOOSE your wedding dress.
- VISIT your minister, priest, or celebrant.
- WRITE a guest list.
- SEND a save-the-date.
- ESTABLISH beauty and exercise routine.
- SELECT a caterer.
- BAKE/order the wedding cake.
- DISCUSS flowers with chosen florist.
- CHOOSE your photographer.
- ARRANGE videographer and discuss your social media/Insta/Twitter plan.
THREE MONTHS BEFORE:
- BUY bridesmaids dresses and decide on accessories.
- THINK about the vows you’d like to take, or write your own.
- FIT groom and groomsmen suits.
- SELECT a wedding gift registry or piece of art etc. for guests to contribute towards.
- FINALISE guest lists.
- SEND out invitations.
- BEGIN any DIY decorations.
- RESERVE wedding night accommodation for yourself and out of town guests.
- LIASE with photographer, chauffeur and celebrant.
- CONTINUE beauty and exercise routine.
ONE MONTH TO GO:
- APPLY for a marriage licence.
- ARRANGE seating plan.
- ATTEND hairdresser with veil or head piece.
- PURCHASE thank you presents.
- DECIDE who will be making the speeches and let them know.
- ARRANGE wedding rehearsal.
- ACCEPT last-minute RSVPs.
- TASTE menu selections and beverages.
- FINALISE running order.
- SCHEDULE final dress fitting.
- PICK up wedding rings.
- CRAFT or purchase wedding favours for guests to take home.
- TRIAL hair and makeup.
- WEAR wedding shoes so they are comfy on the day.
ONE WEEK TO GO:
- GO through a full rehearsal at the ceremony site with all attendants.
- PRINT speeches.
- COLLECT hired items.
- WRITE place cards.
- RECONFIRM all bookings, numbers times and details.
- ENJOY a hen’s night or combined party.
- CHECK venue has the running order.
- WRAP presents for attendants.
- PACK for your wedding night and honeymoon.
- PRACTISE your wedding vows.
ON THE DAY:
- SLEEP late.
- EAT breakfast.
- PAMPER yourself.
- LET others do their job.
- THANK friends and family.
- RELAX don’t stress over tiny details.
- AND finally... ENJOY your wedding day.