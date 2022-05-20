Wedding Planning Checklist

You’re going to need to be super-organised to make it the best day ever.

There’s a lot to think about, so use this checklist and tick items off as you go.





PLAN style and budget, and decide who is contributing to wedding.

SET date, time, and place.

BOOK venue(s) and musicians/DJ.

ASSEMBLE quotes from photographers, caterers, and wedding dress makers/suppliers.

ORDER wedding transport.

LOOK at wedding dress designs.

DECIDE on colour scheme.

6-9 MONTHS BEFORE:

INSURE your engagement ring.

CHOOSE your wedding dress.

VISIT your minister, priest, or celebrant.

WRITE a guest list.

SEND a save-the-date.

ESTABLISH beauty and exercise routine.

SELECT a caterer.

BAKE/order the wedding cake.

DISCUSS flowers with chosen florist.

CHOOSE your photographer.

ARRANGE videographer and discuss your social media/Insta/Twitter plan.

THREE MONTHS BEFORE:

BUY bridesmaids dresses and decide on accessories.

THINK about the vows you’d like to take, or write your own.

FIT groom and groomsmen suits.

SELECT a wedding gift registry or piece of art etc. for guests to contribute towards.

FINALISE guest lists.

SEND out invitations.

BEGIN any DIY decorations.

RESERVE wedding night accommodation for yourself and out of town guests.

LIASE with photographer, chauffeur and celebrant.

CONTINUE beauty and exercise routine.

APPLY for a marriage licence.

ARRANGE seating plan.

ATTEND hairdresser with veil or head piece.

PURCHASE thank you presents.

DECIDE who will be making the speeches and let them know.

ARRANGE wedding rehearsal.

ACCEPT last-minute RSVPs.

TASTE menu selections and beverages.

FINALISE running order.

SCHEDULE final dress fitting.

PICK up wedding rings.

CRAFT or purchase wedding favours for guests to take home.

TRIAL hair and makeup.

WEAR wedding shoes so they are comfy on the day.

ONE WEEK TO GO:

GO through a full rehearsal at the ceremony site with all attendants.

PRINT speeches.

COLLECT hired items.

WRITE place cards.

RECONFIRM all bookings, numbers times and details.

ENJOY a hen’s night or combined party.

CHECK venue has the running order.

WRAP presents for attendants.

PACK for your wedding night and honeymoon.

PRACTISE your wedding vows.

ON THE DAY: