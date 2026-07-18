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Latest
Wānaka
July 18
Audience response ‘ultimate reward’
The first performances of That Bloody Woman have left cast and crew feeling the "ultimate reward" for months of hard work.
Wānaka
July 18
Wānaka chef launches lost pet app
A Wānaka chef has launched an app to reunite lost pets with their owners.
Wānaka
July 18
Councillors have an ‘appetite’ for transport infrastructure: deputy mayor
Upper Clutha may have public transport services within two years but the full service of eight trips a day may not be available for more than a decade.
Wānaka
July 18
A sweet new chapter in Cardrona
The Cardrona Hotel has a new scheme for making dough, with a bakery offering punters a quick grab-and-go meal as they head to the skifields.
Wānaka
July 17
Dinosaur slides into its 50th birthday
Dinosaurs may have become extinct millions of years ago, but one lonely reptile lives on in Wānaka and celebrates its 50th birthday this year.
Central Otago
July 16
Sweet new chapter in Cardrona
The Cardrona Hotel has a new scheme for making dough, with a bakery offering punters a quick grab-and-go meal as they head to the skifields.
Wānaka
July 16
Audience response to Sheppard musical ‘ultimate reward’
The first performances of That Bloody Woman have left the cast and crew feeling the ‘‘ultimate reward’’ for months of hard work.
SUBSCRIBER
Wānaka
July 15
‘Sooner the better’ for new bus service: deputy mayor
A district councillor feels sooner is better to to introduce public transport services to the Upper Clutha, but a full service of eight trips a day may not be available for more than a decade.
SUBSCRIBER
Wānaka
July 12
Snowfall relief for ski field operators
Wānaka’s skifield operators and users were able to breathe a sigh of relief last week, as snow arrived just in time for the school holidays.
Wānaka
July 11
Scout leader moving on
A beloved scouts leader will step down after over two decades of service.
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