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Evie Sinclair
evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz

Latest

WānakaJuly 18

Audience response ‘ultimate reward’

The first performances of That Bloody Woman have left cast and crew feeling the "ultimate reward" for months of hard work.
Audience response ‘ultimate reward’
Audience response ‘ultimate reward’
WānakaJuly 18

Wānaka chef launches lost pet app

A Wānaka chef has launched an app to reunite lost pets with their owners.
Wānaka chef launches lost pet app
Wānaka chef launches lost pet app
WānakaJuly 18

Councillors have an ‘appetite’ for transport infrastructure: deputy mayor

Upper Clutha may have public transport services within two years but the full service of eight trips a day may not be available for more than a decade.
Councillors have an ‘appetite’ for transport infrastructure: deputy mayor
Councillors have an ‘appetite’ for transport infrastructure: deputy mayor
WānakaJuly 18

A sweet new chapter in Cardrona

The Cardrona Hotel has a new scheme for making dough, with a bakery offering punters a quick grab-and-go meal as they head to the skifields.
A sweet new chapter in Cardrona
A sweet new chapter in Cardrona
WānakaJuly 17

Dinosaur slides into its 50th birthday

Dinosaurs may have become extinct millions of years ago, but one lonely reptile lives on in Wānaka and celebrates its 50th birthday this year.
Dinosaur slides into its 50th birthday
Dinosaur slides into its 50th birthday
Central OtagoJuly 16

Sweet new chapter in Cardrona

The Cardrona Hotel has a new scheme for making dough, with a bakery offering punters a quick grab-and-go meal as they head to the skifields.
Sweet new chapter in Cardrona
Sweet new chapter in Cardrona
WānakaJuly 16

Audience response to Sheppard musical ‘ultimate reward’

The first performances of That Bloody Woman have left the cast and crew feeling the ‘‘ultimate reward’’ for months of hard work.
Audience response to Sheppard musical ‘ultimate reward’
Audience response to Sheppard musical ‘ultimate reward’
SUBSCRIBER
WānakaJuly 15

‘Sooner the better’ for new bus service: deputy mayor

A district councillor feels sooner is better to to introduce public transport services to the Upper Clutha, but a full service of eight trips a day may not be available for more than a decade.
‘Sooner the better’ for new bus service: deputy mayor
‘Sooner the better’ for new bus service: deputy mayor
SUBSCRIBER
WānakaJuly 12

Snowfall relief for ski field operators

Wānaka’s skifield operators and users were able to breathe a sigh of relief last week, as snow arrived just in time for the school holidays.
Snowfall relief for ski field operators
Snowfall relief for ski field operators
WānakaJuly 11

Scout leader moving on

A beloved scouts leader will step down after over two decades of service.
Scout leader moving on
Scout leader moving on