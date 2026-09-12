Food For Love has announced New Zealand chef Simon Gault will appear as the guest speaker at the charity gala and auction next month.

Celebrity chef and former MasterChef New Zealand judge Simon Gault will headline the event, sharing insights on his career, health journey and personal reinvention.

The gala aims to raise vital funds for Food For Love, which last year prepared and delivered more than 10,000 meals to people during unexpectedly difficult times across the Upper Clutha.

Food For Love general manager Sue Grant said the overwhelming generosity and support for the gala reflects the deep kindness and connection that Wānaka is known for.

"From donated prizes to volunteer time, our community has stepped up,’’ she said.

“Every dollar raised will directly help us meet the growing demand for meals, and I have no doubt our guests will leave knowing they have been part of something truly special.”

The evening would be hosted by Wānaka local Kirsty Kong, with guests set to enjoy a three-course meal, a charity auction featuring Bayleys auctioneer George Yeoman, and live entertainment from local musician Ryan Caldwell.

Tickets to the event can be boughton Humanitix.

This year’s event is to take place at the Lake Wānaka Centre on Thursday October 15.

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz