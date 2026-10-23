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Central OtagoOctober 23

Major roadblock to mine cleared after Santana reaches deal with council

A major roadblock threatening to “permanently frustrate” Santana’s multibillion-dollar gold mine appears to have been cleared after the firm reached a deal with Central Otago’s council.
Major roadblock to mine cleared after Santana reaches deal with council
Major roadblock to mine cleared after Santana reaches deal with council