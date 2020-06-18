Air NZ boosts services for school holidays

Photo: ODT files

Dunedin stands to benefit when Air New Zealand adds more capacity to its domestic schedule for the July school holidays.

The airline this morning said its 302-seat Dreamliner would operate between Auckland and Christchurch during the period.

Air NZ General Manager Networks Scott Carr said the Dreamliner would operate 16 return services between Auckland and Christchurch between July 1 and 19, "reflecting almost 10,000 additional seats on this route".

“We’ll also add capacity of all of our other main trunk routes – from Auckland to Wellington, Dunedin and Queenstown, as well from Wellington to Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown through either extra flights or by upgauging to larger aircraft.

“When it comes to our Auckland-Queenstown route, we’ll be offering even more capacity over the school holidays than we did during the same time last year through upgauging 140 return services from our A320 to our larger A321neo aircraft between 29 June and 26 July.

"This is great news for tourism and those wanting to hit the slopes.

“We’ll also be adding a number of extra services on our regional routes in the week leading up to the school holidays including to and from Blenheim, Dunedin, Gisborne, Hamilton, Invercargill, Kerikeri, Napier, New Plymouth, Nelson, Palmerston North, Rotorua and Tauranga.”

The airline is currently working on additional flights for its regional ports for during the school holidays.

The school term finishes on July 3.