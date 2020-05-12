Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Air NZ flights to connect Dunedin with Auckland, Wellington

    By Jacob McSweeny
    1. Business

    Dougal McGowan
    Dougal McGowan.
    Air New Zealand has announced domestic flights connecting Dunedin with Auckland and Wellington will resume on Monday, June 1.

    The airline has also said it would restart flights connecting Auckland with Blenheim and Rotorua as well as routes from Christchurch to Hokitika, Hamilton and Tauranga.

    Air New Zealand said it had been working hard to add more flights to its domestic schedule over the past few days.

    Otago Chamber of Commerce chief executive Dougal McGowan said it was fantastic news for several different sectors.

    "Hopefully, it might stimulate tourism.

    "But we’ve got business travellers that are able to travel now and connect [and] it’s the opportunity to bring back some of those university students," Mr McGowan said.

    He hoped students would be able to bring family members on their return which could be helpful for local hospitality and accommodation businesses.

    Air New Zealand said it would bring back more flights when "demand permits".

    The schedule for the new routes is only set until June 7 . The airline is trying to confirm its schedule after that date.

    jacob.mcsweeny@odt.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter