Airbnb Luxe launches with spotlight on South Island

A quick look at "South Island" reveals what properties in New Zealand can be yours for a mere NZ$33,043 a night. Photo: Airbnb Luxe

Airbnb is now offering high-end private rentals as part of new push to the 1%, and one of its featured destinations is the good old South Island.

The new tier, called Airbnb Luxe, is for customers interested in spending more than $1000 a night on homes with scenic views and top-of-the-line amenities.

The ultra-premium service is aimed at attracting custom from the well-heeled traveller, with a focus on the favourite destinations of the super-wealthy.

Airbnb says the homes must have "elevated design standards," including the use of "premium materials and finishes" and "rare and unique features." The homes also need to have "chef-grade appliances" and plentiful bathrooms to meet the grade.

A quick look at the South Island options reveals NZ$33,043 a night can get you in Arrowtown, chef generously included.

The listing says you can "land on the helipad and take the golf cart around this astonishing feat of architecture that abuts the Arrowtown Golf Club and Feehly Hill Scenic Reserve."

"The fully-staffed compound curves around a multi-tier infinity pool, alfresco dining looks onto the tennis court and private 3-par golf hole, and wood, glass, and steel define the soaring modern interiors. Coronet Peak Ski Area is a 17-mile drive."

For $18,696 a night there is a "sprawling hilltop estate with city and lake views" in Queenstown, housekeeping included.

"City lights twinkle below the flickering alfresco fireplace and sunken lounge at this hillside retreat near Ben Lomond Scenic Reserve."

"Glass walls and clerestory windows on three sides of the great room capture the dramatic scenery, and wood-panelled ceilings softens sleek finishes."

"Hit the gym, shoot pool in the media den, and cue the sound system by the hot tub. Queenstown Bay Beach is a 6-minute drive."