Amazon's cloud unit to create data centres, 1000 jobs in NZ

    Photo: Amazon.com
    Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing unit says it will launch data centres in New Zealand in 2024 and create about 1000 jobs in the country over 15 years.

    After releasing an economic impact study, Amazon Web Services (AWS) said on Wednesday that it plans to invest $NZ7.5 billion in its new infrastructure hub - AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region.

    The infrastructure hub will be owned and operated by a local AWS entity in New Zealand, and enable developers, start-ups, government, and other organisations to use data centres located within the country, the company said.

    "We are excited to build new world-class infrastructure locally, train New Zealanders with in-demand digital skills, and continue to help local organisations deliver applications that accelerate digital transformation and fuel economic growth," Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice-president of Infrastructure Services, AWS, said in a statement.

    The new hub expands on the company's investment plans in New Zealand since setting up the first local AWS entity in Auckland in 2014.

