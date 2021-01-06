Assembly done means two floatplanes

Wings & Water owner Kylie Krippner proudly shows the new floatplane based in Te Anau. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After almost three months of assembly work, Wings & Water’s new commercial float plane has arrived in Te Anau to extend the company’s flight options.

Owner Kylie Krippner said it was the first time in 30 years Fiordland had had two floatplanes based in Southland.

"People are loving to see the two planes there. It looks great," she said enthusiastically.

She described it as the "equivalent of the Holden station wagon of the skies" — a sought-after G model 1979 Cessna 206.

It was "slightly quieter" than the other one and as it was bigger was more comfortable to fly in rough weather.

However, the company would continue to run the same numbers of flights, about 50 in a good week, as it had not applied for additional concessions from the Department of Conservation."

"The numbers [this holiday] have been very up and down due to the weather.

"But the good thing of having two planes is, for example, a couple of days ago I had one plane doing a long trip to Dusky Sound and I managed to take a small group who was in a hurry to fly around. We were able to take advantage of the situation."