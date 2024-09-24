Awards celebrate Southland exporters

Southlander Ethan Todd with his innovative bipod product he created to fill a gap in the market. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A bipod manufacturer for the US Navy and a lambswool business with customers in Sweden were among southern exporters celebrated in Invercargill last week.

The Export Gala — Southland to the World Gala Dinner handed out awards to a variety of businesses at an event in Invercargill on Friday.

A total of 240 export businesses and their supporters were hosted by the Export Southland Trust at the awards, the Southland Business Chamber said in a statement.

Backlanz founder and entrepreneur Ethan Todd won the Innovation in Export Award, for the creation of an ultra-lightweight bipod which are assembled in Invercargill and exported worldwide, including an order from the US Navy.

The mentorship award went to Laura Todd, founder of George Munro — Hokonui, a single-source lambswool business with products made from crossbred Perendale wool.

Her customers are wearing Southland products in Sweden, Scotland, France, Germany, England, Australia and Japan.

Two companies shared the prestigious Export Southland grant this year. Davaar & Co and the Resolution Farming App both excel in their respective fields, making it a difficult decision for the judges to choose just one.

The grant is to assist Southland businesses involved in export to aspire towards a sustainable environment which supports the employment of a skilled workforce.

The Graham Dick Memorial Trophy was presented to Southlander and true pioneer in the New Zealand export industry Keith Neylon.

Over the decades Mr Neylon has seized opportunities.

His work across deer, sheep and cattle farming, meat processing and marine farming, and his exceptional leadership in dairy, particularly through his creation of Blue River Dairy, has had a profound impact on New Zealand’s primary industries.