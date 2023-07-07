Blis Technologies CEO resigns

Brian Watson. PHOTO: NZ HERALD

Blis Technologies chief executive Brian Watson has given notice of his resignation.

In a statement to the NZX yesterday, chairman Geoff Plunket thanked Mr Watson — who was taking time to explore new personal and professional opportunities — for his contribution and dedication since joining Blis in February 2016.

"Brian’s valued leadership has delivered revenue growth and business improvements that have developed the well-rounded business we have today," he said.

In May, Blis posted full-year revenue growth of 14% while also narrowing its ebitda and after-tax net losses.

Mr Watson was instrumental in identifying the strategic partnership opportunity with Swedish probiotic company Probi AB and then negotiating it to its successful conclusion. The strategic partnership and capital investment by Probi provided a key enabler for Blis into the future, Mr Plunket said.

Other achievements included delivering Blis’ maiden profit in fiscal year 2019, leading the development of online sales channels and strengthening the new product development pipeline, including opening new opportunities in skincare.

Having embedded the strategy reset from July last year and now focused on business-to-business opportunities, he had prepared the business for its next growth phase.

He would continue in his role for up to six months, providing leadership and support for the transition to a new chief executive.

The recruitment process for a replacement would begin immediately, Mr Plunket said.