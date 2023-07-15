Canterbury dark sky trail tipped to generate $45m

Protecting Oxford’s views of the galactic centre could have economic benefits for the Waimakariri district. Photo: Raul Elias-Drago, Oxford Area School Observatory

Protecting Oxford’s night sky could bring astronomical sums into the Waimakariri district, with neighbouring regions also ripe for visiting stargazers.

An economic impact report commissioned by Enterprise North Canterbury says a dark sky reserve could generate $4.6 million of visitor spending in Waimakariri alone, as well as creating up to 24 jobs.

Enterprise North Canterbury business support manager Miles Dalton said the report was prepared by Benje Patterson, who has worked with the Mackenzie Dark Sky Reserve in Tekapo.

It was commissioned to support the Oxford Area School Observatory in its efforts to garner community support in applying for dark sky reserve status.

‘‘There is a huge amount of potential for working with other districts to create a dark sky trail and ChristchurchNZ has shown an interest in funding the promotion of it,’’ Mr Dalton said.

The report said the prospect of a Canterbury dark sky trail, linking Oxford, Tekapo, Methven, the Saint James Conservation Area in the Hurunui district and Kaikōura, could generate $45.8 million to the region from dark sky travellers.

Mr Dalton said the figures were based on the experience of the Mackenzie Dark Sky Reserve.

Oxford Area School Observatory volunteer Raul Elias-Drago has announced the observatory is working the Department of Conservation to apply to the International Dark Sky Association for dark sky park status for the 11,350 hectare Oxford Forest Conservation Area.

The goal is to secure community support for an application for dark sky reserve status that will include the town where the observatory is based.

Mr Dalton said the project would seek support in next year’s 2024/34 Waimakariri Long Term Plan, but would not be seeking funding from the council at this stage.

Some provisions have already been included to protect Oxford’s night sky in the proposed Waimakariri District Plan and further changes may be needed to complete dark sky reserve status.

‘‘It is about restoring and preserving Oxford’s dark sky."

But Oxford would not be left in the dark, Mr Dalton said.

Good lighting policies could reduce light pollution, improve melatonin levels in humans and improve animal welfare.

‘‘As Raul says, ‘it is about better living through better lighting. Sports clubs will still be able to do their sport at night and people can still be out on the streets.’’

Feedback from businesses indicated there was general support for the concept.

‘‘Some businesses are concerned about how it might effect them, so there is still a bit to work through,’’ he said.

- By David Hill

