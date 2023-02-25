Caversham townhouse development sells out

The Grand Vesta townhouse development in Caversham is officially sold out.

The David St site, next to the Kew dog exercise park, was once home to the New Zealand Wax Vesta Company, which produced wax matches there from the early 20th century.

New Zealand Property Solutions launched the 36-home project in September 2021 and it was now completely sold out, director Denise Casey said.

The development sold off-plan and prior to completion, which was due to the demand for new, warm, modern homes. Buyers were a mix of local and out-of-town and also owner-occupier and property investors, Ms Casey said.

Full completion of the site would take place about May, although 12 new owners had settled the stage one homes.

New Zealand Property Solutions had also sold down about 13 other townhouse developments across the city which were all at various stages of construction.

It was good timing for Dunedin given the number of workers coming to town to build the hospital and other big-ticket capital and infrastructure projects, she said.