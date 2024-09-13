Christchurch mall arcade business in liquidation

The plug has been pulled on a Christchurch arcade and entertainment centre after it was placed into liquidation.

The Oasis Virtual Reality & Entertainment Centre at The Palms went into liquidation on September 1, the liquidators’ report shows.

The Oasis started out as a pop-up shop at the Shirley mall in 2021 before being fully opened in 2022.

The report says company director James Astrop first met with liquidators in May this year to discuss the financial position of the business.

It included a fully licensed bar and cafe, 18-hole mini golf course, racing simulators, virtual reality laser tag arena and arcade machines.

The liquidators' report cited slower trading conditions over recent months, meaning the business was no longer viable and attempts to sell it had been unsuccessful.

The company has estimated debts of $430,000, including about $30,000 for staff holiday pay and about $60,000 to Inland Revenue.

The report listed beverage company Coca-Cola Amatil, the Bank of New Zealand Ltd and Orange Door Music Video Ltd among its secured creditors, while its unsecured creditors are owed about $100,000.