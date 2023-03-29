Cook Strait passenger ferry sailings cancelled over swells

Photo: Supplied

Bluebridge has cancelled Cook Strait passenger sailings for today and Thursday due to bad weather.

A strong southerly with large swells are predicted to hit strait throughout the next two days.

Interislander have also cancelled their sailings today, owing to the weather.

Metservice said Wellington should prepare for high waves from noon today to 9pm on Thursday. The forecaster said swells could approach 5 metres today before hitting 7 metres on Thursday.

Bluebridge said as demand for sailing across the strait were "exceptionally high", there was almost no available space on other sailings over the coming weeks.

It says for those not wanting to travel at a later date a full refund will be provided.

All customers affected by the cancellations will be contacted by email or text, it said.

Bluebridge said it planned to resume sailing Thursday evening at 8.30pm from Wellington and Friday morning at 2.30am from Picton, but warned that further cancellations could occur if the weather remains severe longer than forecast.

It said if further cancellations occurred customers would be notified at the earliest possible opportunity.

- additional reporting NZ Herald