Depot stacking up

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A forklift stacks Maersk shipping containers at the Port Otago "pop-up" container depot in Ravensbourne.

The depot was built from the ground up at 160 Ravensbourne Rd, north of Moller Park, to accommodate about 2000 excess shipping containers.

Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders previously said their current container terminal in Port Chalmers was "small and congested".

The Ravensbourne depot had been established as an interim solution to relieve pressure on the terminal as the company progressed with its plans of shifting to a new inland depot in Mosgiel.

The depot drew concerns from members of the Ravensbourne community who said they were worried about increased traffic and believed some of the views of the harbour front could be obstructed.

Mr Winders previously said safety was paramount and they had managed any potential traffic incidents by having separate entry and exit points, which were one way.

They were ensuring the site was being operated in accordance with consents and rules, he said.

When it announced the depot, Port Otago acknowledged its plan to stack five containers about 14.5m high could affect views in parts of the suburb "to some degree".