Dozens queue in the cold for pop-up shop

Initially, Alec Mathieson was far from keen to get out of his bed at 4am just to stand in a queue for a Lululemon clothing pop-up store in Dunedin yesterday.

It was generally not part of most University of Otago male students’ daily habits, he said.

But his female flatmate, Danielle Theron, needed someone to huddle up against to keep warm on the frosty morning, so he dragged himself out of bed and showed a bit of gallantry.

"I honestly don’t have any clue why I’m here," Mr Mathieson said.

People queueing for entry into the pop-up store.

Despite his feelings, he acknowledged his flatmate loved the clothing brand and he wanted to help.

The duo arrived about 5am and kept warm by sitting on a bean bag under a blanket together.

Miss Theron said the main draw card was the offer of a free pair of Lululemon leggings for everyone that went into the pop-up store.

They were among about a hundred people who lined up for hours down Crawford St and around the corner in to Water St, waiting to access the temporary store which opened at 9am in the Victoria Chambers building.

University of Otago students (from left) Abby Bland and sisters Imogen and Caitlin Berry-Kilgour queued for five hours to get into the Lululemon pop-up clothing store in Dunedin yesterday. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Fellow university students Abby Bland, and sisters Imogen and Caitlin Berry-Kilgour, were at the front of the queue after arriving at the doors about 4am.

Although it was "freezing cold", they said the long wait was definitely worth it.

"We’ll just go home, get warm again and sleep for the afternoon."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz