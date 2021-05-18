Dunedin business Timely 'fizzing' over $100m+ deal

Timely CEO Ryan Baker. Photo: Supplied

Dunedin tech company Timely has been sold to Denver-based service commerce platform EverCommerce in a deal that could be worth more than $100 million.

Timely produces a cloud-based appointment management system for businesses requiring scheduling of their staff and services, particularly in the beauty industry.

It now served more than 50,000 service professionals in 90 countries that used the platform to book more than 30 million appointments a year.

Timely would join the EverCommerce suite of integrated software-as-a-service solutions across business management, marketing, customer engagement and billing and payments, which helped more than 500,000 global service-based businesses.

A statement from the two companies said completion of the tranasaction was pending customary regulatory approvals, which suggested it was over the OIO's $100 million threshold.

Timely was founded in 2011 by Andrew Schofield, Will Berger and Ryan Baker. Mr Baker, who is chief executive, and Mr Schofield were previously involved in BookIT, an online software provider for tourism operators which was sold to Trade Me in 2010.

In a statement, EverCommerce president Matt Feierstein said the company was impressed by the success Timely had achieved and it was excited to support it in its next level of growth.

With the acquisition, EverCommerce would expand its product offerings and market reach in the salon and spa industry to the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand markets.

Mr Baker said the Timely crew was ‘‘fizzing about joining the EverCommerce family’’. ‘‘We’re stoked at how far we’ve come in the last 10 years and pumped about the opportunities that still lie ahead.

"EverCommerce shares our passion for the beauty and wellness industry and their values line up brilliantly with our culture here at Timely. We’re now able to take the next step in global expansion knowing we have industry experts, who know how to deliver value to small business owners and scale software companies, at our back" he said.