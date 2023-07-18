EV charging networks team up for single app

Photo: RNZ

Three players in the electric vehicle charging network are co-operating to streamline charging from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

ChargeNet is developing a new app which will allow payments to be handled at both its own and some of its rivals charging stations. Z Energy and Counties Energy Limited, which operates OpenLoop, are coming on board with the latest initiative.

ChargeNet chief operating officer Martin Miles said it would eliminate the need for consumers to download multiple apps.

"I recently went on a road trip from Auckland to Wellington using multiple different networks," Miles said.

"I had to use different apps to be able to access the charge points. With this initiative, we'll be able to use the one app - as simple as that."

Miles said the app would be available from January.

"We're redeveloping our app to incorporate Z Energy and OpenLoop's charge points.

"This is the future. We know our customers want this and we've listened to them."

ChargeNet currently has 303 public charging points nation-wide. Counties Energy has 36 public chargers on the OpenLoop platform located in Waikato and Auckland, while Z Energy has 37 charging bays covering parts of the North and South Island - with another 14 currently being planned and installed.

Miles said ChargeNet would respond to growth in the number of electric vehicles on the road by installing more chargers.

"At ChargeNet we're committed to doubling the size of our network in the next three years and so are our peers.

"This app is going to make it easier to access all the new charge points that are being installed."

The Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority has also supported the project.