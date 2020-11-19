Fries with that? Townhouse with Maccas sign sells for $2.09m

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Marketed by Bayleys agent Blair Haddow, the cool three-bedroom townhouse at 20 Barrington Road, in Grey Lynn, features an eye-popping art collection that includes a replica of the famous McDonald's arches on the balcony.
The property attracted strong interest at the Bayleys auction yesterday, with bidding starting high at $2 million, then stretching to $2.09 million - almost $400,000 above its 2017 rating valuation.
The contemporary artworks, although not included in the sale, were front and centre in the listing photos on OneRoof.co.nz and had garnered a lot of attention from potential buyers.
The townhouse is one of eight boutique developments in the three-storey development known as The Barrington.
Other high-end homes in Grey Lynn and the surrounding suburbs also performed well at auctions yesterday.
And an impressive-looking architecturally designed four-bedroom house at 30 Edgars Road, in Westmere, sold for $3.71 million - almost $1 million above its rating valuation.
The property, which was marketed by Bayleys agent Edward Pack, attracted strong bids in the auction room.