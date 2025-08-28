Wellington brew bar closing, blames cost-of-living crisis

Fortune Favours head brewer Dale Cooper and Pete the Pug. Photo: RNZ

Wellington central city brew bar Fortune Favours is closing due to the cost-of-living crisis, its owners say.

In a sudden announcement on Wednesday night, it said it was shutting its doors on Sunday after eight years of trading.

In a post on social media it said the "cost of living crisis has proven too difficult" for it to navigate.

"We're 20 percent down on last year, which was already 25 percent down on the year before.

"This is not sustainable."

Fortune Favours founder Shannon Thorpe behind the bar. Photo: RNZ

It said Shannon Thorpe (the owner), Dale Cooper (head brewer) and the team thanked customers, community and all past and present staff members - inviting people to celebrate all the team have accomplished on its final weekend.

"We'll have deals on our merch and beer, until we've run out."

Fortune Favours had been the top praised beer at the Wellington Beervana festival just days ago.

The statement said another highlight for the team was the creation of the Rare Beer Challenge which also raised $30,000 for Rare Disorders NZ.

The news was met with sadness on social media, with one person saying the Rare Beer event was the reason they stayed in Wellington, and another looking forward to this weekend's final hurrah.