Friday, 7 May 2021

Jarden offices opened

    1. Business

    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Former prime minister Sir Bill English, Jarden staff and board members gather to launch Jarden’s new Dunedin office in Vogel St last night.

    Sir Bill, who officially opened the office, is a strategic adviser to Jarden, an investment and advisory group, and discussed economic developments across Otago and the broader market.

